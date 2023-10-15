✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Zheng takes second career title at Zhengzhou Open

Zheng Qinwen swept to her second career title – her first on home soil – at the Zhengzhou Open on Sunday, winning a hard-fought three-set…

Zheng Qinwen

Zheng Qinwen swept to her second career title – her first on home soil – at the Zhengzhou Open on Sunday, winning a hard-fought three-set final.

The popular 21-year-old capped an incredible week with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Czech seventh-seed Barbora Krejcikova to become just the third Chinese woman to win a singles title at the WTA 500 level or higher, after Li Na and Zheng Saisai.

After winning Asian Games gold on September 29, the 24th-ranked Zheng suffered a disappointing first-round loss at the China Open to Elena Rybakina, but she recovered remarkably by securing the biggest title of her young career 13 days later.

