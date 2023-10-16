2 in police net for stealing N1m in Edo

The police have arrested two suspects, Osamudiamen Jonah and Michael Agboola, over alleged theft of N1 million from one Prince Sylvester’s account in Edo State.…

The police have arrested two suspects, Osamudiamen Jonah and Michael Agboola, over alleged theft of N1 million from one Prince Sylvester’s account in Edo State.

Parading the suspects, the state’s police spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, said Prince reported at the Ugbegun Division that the suspects attacked and robbed him of his phone and ATM card on Erediauwa Road, off Upper Sakponba Road, Benin City.

He said the suspects later withdren N1m from the victim’s bank account, adding that they had confessed to being members of an armed robbery gang that terrorised the Ugbekun axis.

In an interview with journalists, one of the suspects, Jonah, denied being in an armed robbery gang, saying they and the victim were all members of the Eiye confraternity.

Jonah explained that, “We met the victim on the road at Nomayo and one of us, Victor, who escaped, said since he put him in the Eiye confraternity he hadn’t celebrated his birthday (joining the cult).

“Anybody that joins us must celebrate his birthday. So, we asked him why he refused to celebrate his birthday and he said he had left our area.

“We then asked him to celebrate it for us. He took us to an ATM and gave us N30,000, but Victor said the money was too small. He checked his account and saw N2m in it. So, he collected his ATM, took him to Erediauwa and collected N750,000 from his account and gave him back his phone and the ATM card.

“The victim then went to report us to our senior in the confraternity and we were arrested and beaten for collecting the money without remitting something to them.

“But before our senior in the cult got us, Victor, who collected the money, had escaped. They took us to the Ugbegun Division who later brought us here.”

