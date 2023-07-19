Zhang retires in tears after opponent erases mark on court

China’s Zhang Shuai retired from her Hungarian Grand Prix match in tears yesterday after her local opponent Amarissa Toth erased a ball mark on the…

China’s Zhang Shuai retired from her Hungarian Grand Prix match in tears yesterday after her local opponent Amarissa Toth erased a ball mark on the clay court following a disputed line call.

Second seed Zhang hit a crosscourt forehand that appeared to land on the line but was called out by the line judge. The chair umpire then stepped down to take a look at the mark and confirmed the ball had landed outside the line.

Zhang was incensed by the call and asked to speak with the tournament supervisor.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...