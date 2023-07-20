Ekiti govt cautions residents over anthrax

Ekiti State government has called on the farmers, butchers and other stakeholders in the agriculture sector to adhere strictly to the preventive measures...

Ekiti State government has called on the farmers, butchers and other stakeholders in the agriculture sector to adhere strictly to the preventive measures over anthrax diseases recorded in the country.

The Special Adviser on Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade, and the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, in a joint statement yesterday said anthrax is an infectious disease that is capable of causing damages to the respiratory system of humans and animals.

The state government called on the citizens to contain the spread through vaccination and proper disposal of infected animals.

“It presents flu-like symptoms such as cough, painless sores with a black centre appearing after the blister, fever and muscle aches. If not diagnosed and treated promptly, it can lead to severe complications including pneumonia respiratory problems, shock and even death.”

