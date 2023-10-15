Zenith Bank Basketball League finals dunks-off Oct 17

The remaining four teams in this year’s Zenith bank Women’s Basketball League will dunk-off the national finals of the competition on October 17 at…

The remaining four teams in this year’s Zenith bank Women’s Basketball League will dunk-off the national finals of the competition on October 17 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium Surulere in Lagos.

After the two phases in both the Atlantic and Savannah Conferences, four clubs, MFM Lagos, Air Warriors, Nigeria Customs and Bayelsa Whales qualified for the national finals.

While Whales and MFM emerged from the Atlantic Conference, defending champions Air Warriors and Nigeria Customs picked the ticket from the Savannah Conference.

In the absence of serial winners, First Bank Ladies who put up an underwhelming performance in the second phase to miss out on the national finals, Nigerian Customs who arrived Lagos unbeaten are favourites to clinch the title.

The Customs Ladies can draw confidence from their double victory over Air Warriors who are the title holders.

On their part, last season’s runner-up, MFM will be aiming to make amends while debutants Bayelsa Whales who have already surpassed expectations will be targeting their first title in less than a year of their existence.

According to the draws, the first match will see Nigerian Customs taking on debutants Bayelsa Blue Whales with the two teams that played the last edition’s final, Air Warriors and MFM closing the day.

The two top teams from each of the Conferences will battle each other on Wednesday.

Nigeria Customs lock horns with Air warriors while MFM and Bayelsa face off in the second match of the day.

In the final of the three-day Championship playoff, Nigeria Customs will be up against MFM just as Air Warriors and Bayelsa Whales round up proceedings.

The Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, commended the quartet for reaching the national finals and wished them success.

