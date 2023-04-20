In a statement, Gabriel Odu, a spokesman for the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), said the agency was in consultation with the “National Emergency Management Agency, which is in charge of emergency evacuations, and also with the Nigerian mission in Sudan and other relevant agencies”.

“The Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, urged all Nigerian students in Sudan as well as Nigerians living in Sudan to be security conscious and calm.”

Meanwhile, the Ugandan minister said there are 120 Ugandans working in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, 116 students, 14 patients in hospitals, six citizens on short visits, and 19 Muslim travelers on transit to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, for the Ramadan pilgrimage.