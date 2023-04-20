The Ugandan authorities have finalised plans to evacuate its nationals who are trapped in the deadly military clashes in Sudan. John Mulimba, the country’s Minister…

The Ugandan authorities have finalised plans to evacuate its nationals who are trapped in the deadly military clashes in Sudan.

John Mulimba, the country’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of regional cooperation, told Xinhua by telephone that the government has contacted the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to assist in the evacuation of Ugandan workers, students, patients and nationals on transit in the country.

This is just as the Nigerian government said it is still consulting on the next line of action regarding evacuation of Nigerians in Sudan.

The government said this in response to the request made by Nigerian students in Sudan.

In a statement, Gabriel Odu, a spokesman for the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), said the agency was in consultation with the “National Emergency Management Agency, which is in charge of emergency evacuations, and also with the Nigerian mission in Sudan and other relevant agencies”. “The Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, urged all Nigerian students in Sudan as well as Nigerians living in Sudan to be security conscious and calm.” Meanwhile, the Ugandan minister said there are 120 Ugandans working in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, 116 students, 14 patients in hospitals, six citizens on short visits, and 19 Muslim travelers on transit to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, for the Ramadan pilgrimage.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approached the IOM and requested support and assistance to evacuate Ugandans who may wish to return home,’’ said Mulimba, who briefed the parliament on the government’s plans to evacuate its citizens.

Sudan continues to witness armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum and other areas outside the capital since April 15, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict.

The crisis led to a delay in President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip back to Nigeria after his Saudi Arabia visit.

The aircraft which conveyed the Nigerian leader back home had avoided the Sudanese airspace, thus extending the journey by two hours.