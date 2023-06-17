Zamfara: Police return Matawalle’s vehicles

The Zamfara State Police Command on Saturday said it has returned all vehicles it seized from a former governor of the state, Bello Matawalle. The…

The Zamfara State Police Command on Saturday said it has returned all vehicles it seized from a former governor of the state, Bello Matawalle.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday via telephone conversation.

Abubakar said the vehicles were returned in compliance with the order of a Federal High Court sitting in Gusau.

The court, presided by Justice Aminu Bappah-Aliyu, on June 15, ordered all security agencies that removed the vehicles from Matawalle’s houses in Gusau and Maradun to return them within 48 hours.

Security operatives removed the vehicles from the two houses on the order of the State government.

The court gave all parties involved in the invasion of the former governor’s houses 48 hours to comply with the order.

“Yes, the police command has complied with the court order as regards to returning of all vehicles belonging to the former governor, Bello Matawalle.

“We have returned all the vehicles to the premises of Federal High Court, Gusau. As I speak to you now, no single vehicle is in police custody,” Abubakar said.

The court also gave an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents in the suit filed by Matawalle from taking any further action in connection with the matter.

The respondents include the Inspector-General of Police, Nigeria Police Force and Commissioner of Police, Zamfara.

Others are the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The court further ordered the security agencies to stay away from all actions pending the hearing and determination of the matter before it.

Mr Suleiman Idris, a spokesperson to Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, had earlier said more than 40 vehicles were recovered from the two houses of the former governor.

He also confirmed that the security agencies took the action on the directive of the state government. (NAN)

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...