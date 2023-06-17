Bandits Kill Two Kaduna Farmers in fresh attack

Suspected bandits have killed two biological brothers while they were farming at Unguwar Gajere village, Kutemeshi ward, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The incident occurred on Friday morning as the victims were working on their farms.
The incident occurred on Friday morning as the victims were working on their farms.
Sagir Umar, a resident of the area, expressed deep concern over the relentless activities of the bandits, which have caused panic in the village.
He revealed that over the past two weeks, approximately 10 villagers had been held captive by the bandits.
According to Umar, the bandits have been wreaking havocs in the community by abducting innocent villagers and stealing their livestock.
According to Umar, the bandits have been wreaking havocs in the community by abducting innocent villagers and stealing their livestock.
- Anambra gov’t arrests Moniepoint boss over ‘unremitted’ taxes
- Why Bill Gates is visiting Nigeria, Niger
Yahaya Musa, the member representing Kakangi Constituency in the State House of Assembly, confirmed the recent killing and expressed grief over the incident.
He also disclosed that two other farmers were abducted at Gwanda mai Gyada village by the bandits on Thursday while working on their farms.
Musa commended ongoing security operations along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway aimed at flushing out the bandits from nearby forests. He identified the Kutemeshi area, Tabanni, Kuyello, and Dogon Dawa villages as the locations where the bandits were sighted.
When contacted, the state Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, promised to call back our reporter after getting more details on the incident.
Musa commended ongoing security operations along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway aimed at flushing out the bandits from nearby forests. He identified the Kutemeshi area, Tabanni, Kuyello, and Dogon Dawa villages as the locations where the bandits were sighted.
When contacted, the state Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, promised to call back our reporter after getting more details on the incident.
However, as of the time of filing this report, no response was received from him.
Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.