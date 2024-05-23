✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Zamfara lawmaker’s abducted daughters rescued after 17 months

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the police have rescued two daughters of Zamfara State House of Assembly member, Aminu Ardo after 17 months in captivity.

The children, Maryam and Nana Asma’u, were handed over to their father at the Force Headquarters in Abuja yesterday.

Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Isuku Victor, while handing over the girls to their father, said the rescue operation was coordinated by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and involved a combined effort of security agencies.

In November 2022, armed bandits invaded Aminu Ardo’s residence in Jangebe, Zamfara State, and abducted his wife and four young children.

The mother and two other children managed to escape during their captivity, leaving Maryam and Nana Asma’u with the abductors.

Victor said during their captivity, the children endured harsh conditions, relying on meagre rations and drinking water from a nearby stream.

“The mother also gave birth under difficult circumstances, but tragically, the newborn did not survive. However, Hauwa’u’s determination remained unbroken, leading to her eventual escape with two of her children,” he added.

He said the successful rescue operation was part of the Renewed Hope Agenda under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, focusing on security reforms to enhance the country’s security architecture.

While celebrating the rescue, the police emphasized their determination to combat kidnapping and other violent crimes, leveraging advanced intelligence, operational strategies, and community support.

