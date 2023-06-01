Zamfara gov accuses Matwalle of looting 17 vehicles, TVs from govt house

Governor Dauda Lawal Dare of Zamfara State has accused his predecessor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, of going away with 17 government vehicles and looting property including…

Governor Dauda Lawal Dare of Zamfara State has accused his predecessor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, of going away with 17 government vehicles and looting property including television and cookers from the state government house.

Dare of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who sought a second term, in the March governorship election.

Speaking during a phone in programme on Vision FM in Gusau, the state capital, the governor said his predecessor also left behind an empty treasury and huge debt.

He said, “Former governor Bello Matawalle had gone away with 17 vehicles from his office and those in the deputy governor’s office claiming that the vehicles are his personal belongings. In fact, not even office equipment were spared.

“The atrocities are beyond comprehension, I’ve never seen crass irresponsibility like this one. But, with good planning I’m assuring the citizens of the state that we will do our best to correct the anomalies,” Dare said.

The Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication to the former governor, Zailani Bappa, could not be reached for comments as mobile lines were switched off.

