APC women leaders kidnapped after attending Kaduna gov’s inauguration

Two women leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State have been abducted by bandits along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari area of the state.

The victims were returning home after attending the inauguration of the state governor, Senator Uba Sani, on Monday.

The Chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Ishaq Usman Kasai, disclosed to Daily Trust on Wednesday that the incident occurred around the Manini area on the highway.

He said the bandits blocked the road and kidnapped the victims along with other travellers on Tuesday.

The women politicians were identified as Birnin Gwari APC women leader, Hajiya Lami Awarware, and her assistant, Hajiya Haulatu Aliyu.

The abductors have yet to contact the families of the victims.

The state government and security agencies have also not issued a statement on the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Mohammed Jalige, said he had yet to get details of the incident.

