Tinubu hosts Sultan, Emir of Kano, Ooni, others in Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with representatives of traditional rulers from across the country at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja. In…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with representatives of traditional rulers from across the country at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In his opening remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, who led his colleagues to the meeting, said the traditional rulers visited the President to congratulate him and express commitment to support him in the huge task of running the nation.

He said the council of traditional rulers was filled with professionals from various fields of human endeavour, making the council a useful pool for the President to draw expertise from.

Sultan said they would be ready to always answer his calls whenever he needed their services.

Support Akpabio, Tajudeen – Tinubu urges lawmakers-elect

Tinubu raises judicial officers’ retirement age to 70

The Sultan also expressed the traditional rulers’ confidence in the ability of Tinubu to bring the country to the path of progress, saying that they would support him in his task of concretizing the renewed hope agenda.

Also speaking, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Adewusi, urged President Tinubu to make more use of the traditional rulers especially in tackling insecurity, saying: “Mr. President, use us. Use us. Use us.”

Also in attendance were Vice President Kashim Shettima; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; Emir of Kano, Obi of Onitsha, Tor Tiv, Etsu Nupe, Deji of Akure, Shehu of Borno, Elegushi of Ikate, Jaja of Opobo, Lamido of Adamawa, Emir of Zauzzau, Gbong Gwom Jos, Attah Igala, Alake of Egbaland, Shehu of Borno, a representative of the Oba of Benin.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...