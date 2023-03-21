Zamfara, Anambra speakers lose to PDP candidates

The Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya and his deputy, Musa Bawa Musa Yankuzo, have been defeated in Saturday’s election by…

The Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya and his deputy, Musa Bawa Musa Yankuzo, have been defeated in Saturday’s election by the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The returning officer for Zurmi West Constituency election, Ismail Mudassir Moriki, declared Bilyaminu Ismail of the PDP as winner of the election in the speaker’s constituency.

Ismail polled 11,213 votes to defeat the speaker who scored 9,530 votes.

In the same vein, the deputy speaker of the state assembly, Yankuzo, lost his re-election bid to PDP’s Bello Muhammad Mazawaje, who scored 21,197 votes against Yankuzo’s 13,820 votes.

Both the speaker and deputy contested the election on the platform of APC.

Anambra

Also, the Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Uchenna Okafor, has lost his third-term re-election bid to the PDP candidate in Ayamelum constituency, Abuchi Bernard Udemezue.

The INEC Returning Officer, Professor George Onwudiwe, said the PDP candidate polled 12,993 votes to defeat Okafor of APGA, who garnered 11,445.

Similarly, the deputy majority leader of the state assembly and candidate of APGA for Orumba North, Emeka Aforka, lost his second-term bid to the candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mazi Paul Obu.

Obu secured 10,212 votes against Aforka’s 7,675.

Also, the member representing Awka North and candidate of PDP, John Nwokoye, was defeated by a first-timer, Chimezie Ikwunne, of APGA.

The results, announced by the INEC Returning Officer (RO) for the constituency, Dr Martina Egenti, showed that Ikwunne garnered 7199 votes to defeat Nwokoye, who got 6110 votes.

The Labour Party’s candidate for Anaocha 1, Ms Nkechi Ogbuefi, retired the incumbent member and candidate of PDP, Ebele Ejimofor, who sought a third term, while Ejike Okechukwu of APGA retained his seat for Anaocha 2 constituency.

From Shehu Umar (Gusau) & Titus Eleweke (Awka)