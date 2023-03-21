APC clears 22 seats in Kogi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured 22 out of the 25 seats in the Kogi State House of Assembly. According to the results announced…

According to the results announced by INEC’s collation officers at the headquarters of each of the state’s 21 LGAs, APC won in Ankpa I and II, Dekina I and II, Omalla, Ofu, Idah, Igalamela/Odolu, Ibaji, Olamaboro, Adavi, Okene I and II, Ajaokuta, Okehi, Kabba/Bunu, Ijumu, Yagba East, MopaMuro, Lokoja I and II and Kogi/Kotonkarfi local governments.

The PDP got Bassa and Ogori Magongo while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) won Yagba West.

The APC occupies all 25 seats in the current assembly.