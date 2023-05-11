Zamfara abduction: Bandits release 12 children, kill one

Armed bandits on Wednesday released the remaining 12 children they kidnapped from Wanzamai village in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state. The 12 victims…

Armed bandits on Wednesday released the remaining 12 children they kidnapped from Wanzamai village in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state.

The 12 victims were freed by the gunmen after N500,000 was paid to them. They, however, shot one of the remaining captives dead.

The armed men had earlier released 70 out of 83 children they abducted from the community and killed three.

A month ago, the armed men trapped the victims on farmlands and abducted them. The victims were mostly the residents of Wanzamai — a community that has suffered a series of bandits’ incursions in the past.

The children were abducted on their way to the bush to fetch firewood, while the adults were kidnapped on farmlands when they went for land clearing in preparation for this year’s cropping season.

The armed men had agreed to release 70 children after N6m ransom was paid to them. Earlier, they refused to free the captives after N3m was paid, demanding that two brand new motorbikes must be bought for them

The spokesman of the state police command, CSP Muhammad Shehu, could not be reached for comment.