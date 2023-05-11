Man hospitalised after beating from wife

A 56-year-old man, Edwin Ugwu, has recounted to an Ogba magistrate court in Lagos how his wife, Ebere, used to beat him up at…

The embattled husband said the constant battery got to its peak recently when his wife beat him to a coma and he was rushed to the hospital.

The prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, who said the couple resided on Lambe Iluyomade Street, Ago Okota area of Lagos, told the court that the couple had a disagreement which degenerated into a heated argument before the wife beat her husband which led to his hospitalisation.

The wife pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of assault and battery and the prosecutor asked the court to give a date for hearing.

The Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubenije, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case to June 6.