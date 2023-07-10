Yul: Rita Edochie prays for actor’s home amid divorce rumour

Veteran Nigerian actress, Rita Edochie, has sent a word of prayer to the family of her relative, and fellow colleague in the Nigerian movie industry,…

Veteran Nigerian actress, Rita Edochie, has sent a word of prayer to the family of her relative, and fellow colleague in the Nigerian movie industry, Yul, amid rumours that his first wife, May, has filed for divorce.

It was gathered that on Monday, May, the first wife of actor, Yul Edochie, allegedly began divorce proceedings against her estranged spouse.

More alleged was that May and her counsel reportedly visited a court on July 10, to submit a petition for the dissolution of her 18-year-old marriage to the actor. According to sources, Yul has refused to be served the originating summons.

The couple has been at loggerheads over his decision to take actress, Judy Austin, as a second wife. In April 2022, Yul announced he had welcomed a son with Judy and had married her.

Tope Alabi tours US says, ‘My testimony is about people receiving Jesus’

Top 3 Best Music Education Programs in 2023 (Most Popular)

May who has never hidden her disapproval of his union with Judy, stated that she had a stable and loving home prior to the unprecedented events regarding her marriage. She added that polygamy is a life choice and that no one should be compelled to accept it.

She stressed that some religions and traditions allow polygamy and that she has nothing against it but that as a person she will not be numbered or cajoled to accept a practice that does not align with her faith and family values.

While praying for the couple’s home to be settled, Rita Edochie took to her Instagram account to share a lovely family video snippet of the household. In the caption section with the words, “They were six in this peaceful home father, mother and four lovely children enjoying their peacefully. Today, they are now four in the same home.

God, please surround and protect the home both their going out and coming back. God almighty you know the best and your best is always the best. @mayyuledochie.”

See the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Edochie (@ritaedochie)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...