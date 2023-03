Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, lost his first son, Kachichukwu, to the cold hands of death on Wednesday. It was gathered that the lad collapsed while…

It was gathered that the lad collapsed while playing football.

A source close to the actor told Daily Trust, “It is true, his son is dead.”

More so, It was gathered that the actor’s son was rushed to the hospital after falling unconscious.