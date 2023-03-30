35 die in Kebbi road accidents

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kebbi State Command on Wednesday said 35 lives were lost in two separate road accidents in the state between…

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kebbi State Command on Wednesday said 35 lives were lost in two separate road accidents in the state between March 26 and 27.

The state Sector Commander, Yusuf Haruna Aliyu, said 40 people were rescued in the accidents.

He explained that the accidents involved three vehicles with 75 persons onboard.

He said, “12 persons lost their lives in a motor accident involving two vehicles along Kalgo- Bunza Road on March 26 while 23 persons lost their lives in a truck accident while heading to Ibadan along Jega-Koko Road on March 27.

“The survivors were taken to general hospitals in Kalgo and Jega, respectively,” he said.

The sector commander said the accidents were caused by overloading, speeding and expired tyres.

He cautioned motorists, particularly commercial vehicle operators against excessive speeding and use of illicit substances.