You’ve admitted election was flawed, Atiku replies Tinubu campaign

The Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says Tinubu’s campaign council’s claim that there was rigging in the South East is evidence that indeed the election was fraught with irregularities.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday by Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, the PDP Presidential Candidate, said it was unfortunate that the APC campaign council had continued to attack and mock the Nigerians.

Shaibu said it was obvious that Nigerians did not want Tinubu and this was proven in Lagos where he lost to Peter Obi of Labour Party.

He said, “Festus Keyamo’s claim that there was massive rigging in the southeast and that the APC will be challenging the votes in that region proves our claim that this election was fraught with irregularities. This is the more reason we are seeking the cancellation of the results.

“Is it not funny that Tinubu claimed he wanted to replicate the developments of Lagos across Nigeria and yet the same people of Lagos rejected him at the poll? They unleashed thugs on the people of the state and yet still lost.

“We ask them to save their strength for the legal fireworks ahead. Nigerians and the world will see how APC stole the mandate of the people and most importantly, they should explain to Nigerians why people have been partying in Columbia while there is grave silence in Nigeria since the declaration of their candidate.”