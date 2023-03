Download here It’s 4 days after election, and results are being announced by INEC in bits and pieces. I won’t step down,…

Download here

It’s 4 days after election, and results are being announced by INEC in bits and pieces.

I won’t step down, INEC chairman replies opposition parties

NIGERIA DAILY: Lessons To Learn From The Elections

Some aggrieved political parties are calling for the halt or cancellation of the results

collation process.

In this episode of our Daily Podcast, Nigeria Daily, we look at the legality behind these agitations.