Youths bemoan bad leadership

The Taraba Youths Forum (TYF), an umbrella body of youths in the state, has blamed the hardship in the country on bad leadership.

President of the forum, Comrade Philip Achagwa, who has just assumed leadership of the body, blamed the negative state of the nation on bad leadership in the country.

Achagwa said, “The country is in a stage of comatose where everything is seen drifting to negativity. This happens because of the leaders we choose and the kind of mindsets we have; no one cares about having a better tomorrow and when you hear someone echoing such, then it will end up on paper which will be used to wrap suya or akara.”

He promised that his leadership will collaborate with the state and the federal government to improve the well-being of youths in the state.

