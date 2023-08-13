Tinubu mourns Nigeria’s ambassador to France, Kayode Laro

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the news of the passing of Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro. The president, who paid…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the news of the passing of Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro.

The president, who paid tribute to the late diplomat in a statement signed by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, yesterday, extended his condolences to Ambassador Laro’s family, the diplomatic community, as well as the government and people of Kwara State.

President Tinubu, who recognised Ambassador Laro’s tireless dedication in fostering mutually-beneficial diplomatic ties between Nigeria and France during his tenure, saluted his commitment to diplomacy and the impactful role he played in ensuring the success of his first foreign trip to France in June this year after assumption of office.

The president stated that having devoted himself to his duties during 35 illustrious years in service as a Nigerian diplomat, spanning from 1983 to 2018, he remembered Ambassador Laro’s profound grasp of geo-political intricacies and how he aptly harnessed his wealth of skill and experience in multilateral diplomacy to advance worldwide peace, security, and development.

“Our nation has lost an exemplary diplomat. I will always hold cherished memories of my interactions with him during my attendance at the New Global Financial Pact Summit in France this June. His unwavering dedication and strong sense of duty left an indelible mark. May his legacy continue to inspire us to strive for a more harmonious and prosperous world,” the president said.

President Tinubu prayed that Almighty God will continue to console Ambassador Laro’s family, friends, and colleagues while granting eternal rest to the departed soul.

