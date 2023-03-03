You’re guilty of election violence, Sokoto APC replies Tambuwal, PDP

The Sokoto State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the security agencies to investigate incidences of destruction of ballot boxes and…

The party was responding to the directive given to by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal that the party members should protect their votes at all cost during the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

“The PDP seems to think that by running to the press first, they will attract public sympathy. Unfortunately, this is an old game plan, that can no longer succeed.

“Apart from the security agencies, who we believe have a full dossier of what transpired in the election day, even the ordinary citizen in Sokoto State is aware of what happened and which party is guilty,” the APC Chairman in the state, Isa Sadiq Achida, said.

Achida accused some ad hoc and permanent staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of conniving with the PDP to rig the last presidential and National Assembly elections, calling on the electoral body to investigate their actions and take necessary disciplinary action against them.

“Our abiding principe is one man, one vote. Elections are supposed to be won through voting and not through post-election manipulations at collation centres or the use of violence to scare away eligible voters,” he said.