Your leadership is divine, Umahi hails Akpabio during ministerial screening

David Umahi, senator representing Ebonyi South, has described Godswill Akpabio, president of the upper legislative chamber, as “divine”.

Speaking on Tuesday when he was screened by his colleagues as one of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, Umahi said the senate under Akpabio is not partisan.

He expressed satisfaction that he is a member of the senate led by Akpabio.

“Let me thank Mr. President for nominating me as one of the nominees for the office of minister of the federal republic of Nigeria,” he said.

“This is a very committed senate. A senate that is given and committed to the welfare of the country, the people, and the unity of the country.

“Mr. Senate President let me thank you very highly for a very united Senate under you. In this Senate, in the number of months I have spent, you have not allowed anything like partisan politics to take place and that shows that you’re divine and I am happy that God gave me the opportunity to be part of this senate leadership. It is a privilege and I want to thank you.”

In his remarks, Akpabio said Umahi is deserving of the nomination, adding that he has a track record of performance as governor.

Umahi was then asked to “take a bow and go”.

Daily Trust had reported that the senate screened 14 ministerial nominees on Monday, including Nyesom Wike, former governor of Rivers State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

