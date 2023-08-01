Kano Govt removes chief medical officers, suspends nurses

The Executive Secretary of the Kano State Hospitals Management Board (HMB), Dr. Mansur Mudi Nagoda, has approved the removal of Chief Medical Officers of Imam…

The Executive Secretary of the Kano State Hospitals Management Board (HMB), Dr. Mansur Mudi Nagoda, has approved the removal of Chief Medical Officers of Imam Wali General Hospital and Nuhu Bamalli Maternity Hospital with immediate effect and ordered for their replacement.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, State Hospital Management Board, Samira Sulaiman, said the Executive Secretary also approved the suspension of all doctors and nurses that were on duty for the evening and night shifts on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

“The decision was taken as a matter of urgency due to the negligence of both hospitals in carrying out their duties, absconding from their duty posts, leaving patients in the hands of students,” the statement said.

The executive secretary added that the board would no longer condole negligence, late coming, absconding from duty post from any medical personnel and anyone found wanting would face sanctions in accordance with the civil service rules and regulations.

Dr. Nagoda called on other zones to buckle down as all facilities would be closely monitored in order to revive the health sector of the state and bring it to the standard level.

