You’ll regret if you don’t vote for me, APC guber candidate warns Ebonyi clan

Governorship Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, has advised the people of Ezza clan to vote…

Governorship Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, has advised the people of Ezza clan to vote for him in March 19 poll or regret their actions.

He gave the warning at a campaign rally in Onueke, Ezza South Local Government headquarters of the state, on Friday.

There are unconfirmed reports that the clan is seeking support from its sister clan, Ikwo, to support one of their own, Prof Benard Odo, a strong contender under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Nwifuru, who told the Ezzas that it is not their turn to produce the governor after David Umahi, said if voted into office, he would negotiate for a son or daughter of Ezza to govern in 2031.

2023: Foreign hackers attacking our database — INEC chair

NIGERIA DAILY: How The 2023 Presidential Agenda Was Interrogated At Daily Trust Dialogue

He said: “For the people of Ezza nation, listen why I said that you will regret it if you don’t vote for me is because as a son of the soil, I believe in justice and equity.

“This time around is the time for us to show capacity and how we can show capacity is to vote for APC; if you do not vote for APC, no other government will hand over power to Ezza nation. It’s only my government, that is if you vote massively for me, and I get 100 over 100 percent votes, I will then speak in your favour in the committee of the stakeholders of our great state.

“But if you don’t do so, don’t expect me to come out to speak in your favour. If we lose any candidates here I will take it that you don’t need us and we will not speak in your favour when the time comes, your time is 2031,”he said.

Nwifuru is presently the speaker of the State House of Assembly.

Daily Trust reports that APC rally which was flagged off last week is gradually gathering momentum after it witnessed low turnout in Izzi and Ikwo respectively.