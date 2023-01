Download Here Panelists at the 20th edition of the Daily Trust Dialogue with the theme, Interrogating the 2023 presidential agenda, says the presidential candidates have…

Download Here

Panelists at the 20th edition of the Daily Trust Dialogue with the theme, Interrogating the 2023 presidential agenda, says the presidential candidates have not identified how to solve Nigeria’s problem in their manifestos.

NIGERIA DAILY: How Your Choice Of Legislators Can Make Or Mar The Dream Of Your Choice President

NIGERIA DAILY: Does The Middle Class Still Exist In Nigeria?

In this episode of Nigeria Daily find out How the panelist interrogated the 2023 presidential agenda.