Ivorian President: I consider Niger Coupists as terrorists

President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire says he considers those behind the coup in Niger as terrorists. He said the standby force to be deployed…

President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire says he considers those behind the coup in Niger as terrorists.

He said the standby force to be deployed to Niger, agreed on Thursday, was a collective effort of the West African regional bloc, adding that the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to end the military rule in Niger is not Nigeria’s fight alone.

Ouattara spoke on the sidelines of an extraordinary summit by the ECOWAS in Abuja.

According to the Ivorian president, all the heads of state in the regional bloc thought they had exhausted all dialogue efforts with the Niger coupists.

“ECOWAS cannot accept this. This is not a matter of Nigeria against Niger. Not at all,” he said.

“The decision that we have made — and I hope that it will be implemented immediately — is a decision of ECOWAS.”

“I personally consider this as a terrorist act and we cannot let this continue. We have to act.”

The Ivorian leader said his country’s decision aligned with the ECOWAS, adding that the coup leaders should be in barracks, not in government.

“The decision of Cote d’Ivoire, which has been endorsed by all of the Heads of State and that we have been able to tell these putschists, is that their place is in the barracks,” he added.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...