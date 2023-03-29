You will be arrested by Friday, Police tell Portable 

The Police Command in Ogun State has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the popular Hip-hop musician, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, to report himself to the…

The Police Command in Ogun State has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the popular Hip-hop musician, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, to report himself to the nearest police station or be arrested by Friday.

Two videos on Tuesday went viral showing the artiste raining curses on some men of the Nigeria Police.

In the clip, Portable claimed that an internet fraudsters had brought the police to his bar to arrest his staff members “for no reason.”

The police spokesman in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed that the command had issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the singer to submit himself to the police or get arrested.

TGI rolls out portable rice pack for consumers

How social media posts influenced governorship, state assembly polls

Oyeyemi explained that the police moved to arrest him after five invites were sent to him and another through his father, but he turned all the summons down.

He further said the Zazu crooner was invited upon a petition by a young studio owner who claimed that Portable together with his boys beat him to a stupor and locked his studio.

“On receiving the petition by the police, an invitation letter was sent to him five times but he refused to appear at the police station. Again, an invitation letter was sent to him through his father; he still did not come to the station.

“The police did not want a breakdown of law and order so his arrest was to be effected on Tuesday and now he started with all series of videos, saying all sorts of things. His father has been begging but we have told him if he refuses to turn himself in between now and Friday, he will be arrested.”

Last year, Portable’s father had escorted him to the police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta after he refused to honour police invitation. He had ordered his boys to beat a DJ in the Sango area of the state.