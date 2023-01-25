You have a case to answer, police tell Prof sent to prison over assault

The Police have said Zainab Abiola, one of the widows of Chief MKO Abiola, has a case to answer over the alleged assault of Inspector…

There was a nationwide outrage after the viral video of the police officer covered in blood in uniform.

The IGP had ordered Abiola’s arrest while she was arraigned before a magistrate’s court in Wuse, Abuja, which remanded her in Suleja Prison in Niger State.

The Prof, who described her detention as a breach of her rights, had reportedly filed a suit against the police.

But responding in a statement on Wednesday, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, Abiola’s widow and her alleged accomplices have a case to answer.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to state emphatically that Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola who was alleged of complicity in the grievous assault of a female Police Officer, Inspector Teju Moses on Tuesday 20th September 2022 at her residence in Garki, Abuja, along with her domestic staff including the housemaid, one Rebecca Enechido, and a male suspect currently at large, has a case to answer with respect to the allegations.”

“The FCT Police Command under which jurisdiction the matter transpired, has charged the suspects to court upon diligent investigation, and the case with charge no. CR/544/22 is ongoing and the next hearing will come up on 1st February 2023 at High Court 16, Zuba, FCT Abuja.

“The suspects have been charged with the offences of criminal conspiracy, attempt to commit culpable homicide, voluntarily causing hurt without provocation, and assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty amongst others. The recent media row by the suspect is therefore unnecessary as the matter has not been concluded in court. It is similarly pertinent to note that the spurious allegations recently made in the news hold no water.

“The Nigeria Police reposes confidence in the judiciary believing that the Courts will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is done in the extant case. The Police equally appreciate Nigerians and concerned individuals, groups, and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), who have shown interest in the matter and severally called for justice for the grievously injured Police Inspector.”