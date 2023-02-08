You don’t need Abuja or Lagos to become a star – Patience Ozokwor

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokor, popularly known as Mama G, has told her colleagues that they do not need to relocate to Abuja or Lagos…

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokor, popularly known as Mama G, has told her colleagues that they do not need to relocate to Abuja or Lagos to become stars in the movie industry.

Mama G stated this during a candle night procession in honour of the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Madam Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, on Tuesday in Enugu.

She noted that many actors and actresses started their career in Enugu but relocated to Abuja or Lagos the moment they became stars and forgot their roots.

She said, “But for me, I said I am going to stay in Enugu, inside the village, and when I go to Lagos, I tell them I am a village woman. I stay at Ngwo in Udi LGA of Enugu State.

“God has shown me that you can become a star from anywhere. You don’t need to be in Lagos or Abuja.”

Advising her colleagues further, she said, “If you are good enough, they will call you; even from America.”

While noting that she received the Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) award, she said, “I didn’t even know who put my name there. So, you can be picked from anywhere.

“That is the statement I want to make in this industry, and I am happy that I am saying it today.” (NAN)