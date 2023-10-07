‘You can’t suspend me,’ Ex-Bayelsa gov’ship aspirant dares APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant during the last year’s primaries of the party in Bayelsa State, Barr. Festus Daumiebi Sunday, has said that the ongoing plans by some members of the party in the state to suspend him is an ‘exercise in futility’.

Daumiebi, who said he remained a committed member of the party, had lost the APC governorship ticket to Chief Timipre Sylva, but challenged the outcome of the primaries.

He claimed in a statement on Saturday that some members of his party were in Abuja orchestrating his ‘illegal’ suspension from the party.

Daumiebi, who was also the APC Senatorial Candidate for Bayelsa Central Senatorial District in the 2019 general elections, said as a founding and committed member of the party, he did not intend to leave the party.

He said: “Intelligence report before me shows that some members of my party, the APC, are in Abuja orchestrating to induce my Southern Ijaw Ward 12 executive to announce my illegal suspension from the All Progressives Congress.

“The mischief makers and their co-conspirators after several failed fishing expeditions have resorted to concorting all sorts of fallacious, malicious, misleading and smear campaign against me in order to find justification for their planned satanic suspension.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I state categorically that the allegations which they are raising against me in certain quarters and planning to make public are not only spurious and fictitious, they are the product of the figment of the imagination of haters. I hereby challenge them to the strictest proof.

“It is on record that I am a founding and committed member of the APC who has worked assiduously for the growth of the Party in Bayelsa State and beyond.

“I have not in private or in the open communicated to anyone of my intention to leave our great Party, the All Progressives Congress for any other party howsoever described. I have also not conducted myself in breach of the constitution of the party.

“I therefore have no intentions whatsoever of leaving the party I have worked so hard to contribute to its pillars in Bayelsa State.

“Let it be known that I cannot also be forced out of the party by any individual or group of persons no matter how highly placed as the APC is a party founded on the principle of the rule of law and democratic ethos.

“The Bayelsa State APC has already suffered so much divisions. No well-meaning member of the party in the state should take any step that will further cause disaffection in the State chapter, especially as we draw closer to the November 11th Gubernatorial Elections.

“I am therefore advising all those behind the cheap-blackmail and demonic agenda to desist forthwith as the plot will not only end up in futility but will be a chase after the wind.

“This is also to serve as notice to the national executive of the party that I, Barr. Festus Daumiebi Sunday and my teaming support base across the Bayelsa State are committed to the APC and we shall remain resolute to the ideals of the party.”

The APC Chairman in Bayelsa State, Barr. Dennis Otiotio, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report as he did not picked his calls.