‘You can’t declare me wanted,’ Oyo transport union leader, Auxiliary, dares police

The sacked chairman of the disciplinary committee of the Park Management System, PMS, in Oyo State, Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxiliary, has spoken from the hiding, saying the police cannot declare him wanted.

He, however, said he had succumbed to the superior authority of the government and was ready to abide by whatever decision the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, takes on transport unions.

Auxiliary had been in hiding since Tuesday, May 30, when he, together with his ‘boys’, was alleged to have been involved in a gun duel with the men of the Nigeria Police Force.

Recall that Makinde had ordered the dissolution of the Disciplinary Committee, Park Management System headed by Auxiliary, a few hours after his inauguration for second term on Monday.

Auxiliary who had been declared wanted by the police for alleged gun-running, spoke on a radio programme where he acquited himself of any intention to disrupt the public peace.

He said the police “cannot declare me wanted” because he is committed to peace.

He also described the state governor as his destiny helper.

“I’m not against Governor Seyi Makinde’s decision to dissolve PMS. Whatever the governor wants, I’m in total support. I’m not fighting with Oyo State Government,” added.

