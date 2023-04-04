Washington trip: You are on a misplaced mission, Obi campaign blasts Lai

The campaign team of Mr. Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), has said the Minister of Information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, is…

The campaign team of Mr. Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), has said the Minister of Information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, is on a misplaced mission to Washington DC, United States.

The Head, Obi Datti Media Team, Mr. Diran Onifade, said this on Tuesday in a reaction to the minister’s comment on Mr. Peter Obi.

Mohammed had accused Obi of committing treason by allegedly inciting people to violence.

But the presidential candidate denied this and said there were efforts to tarnish his reputation.

In a statement, Onifade said, “Our attention has been drawn to the statement attributed to Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information while visiting Washington DC. Mr. Mohammed had insinuated that Mr. Peter Obi, the LP presidential candidate, is behind the call for an insurrection and the installation of an interim government.

“It is most unfortunate that at a time when the call for an interim government has been roundly rejected in Nigeria, that the minister who is well known for unfettered propaganda and untruths has taken these pressing national issues to Washington DC for the sole purpose of delegitimizing Peter Obi.”

He said that was part of well-orchestrated efforts by the APC and some government agents to discredit Mr. Obi locally and internationally.

He said, “This sorry episode regrettably is coming days after the so-called leaked tape of Peter Obi’s purported conversation with Pastor David Oyedepo, which no doubt was the handiwork of deep state agents engaged in deep fake activities.

“We want to state very categorically that Mr. Peter Obi has never, either during the campaign or after the stolen mandate, called for insurrection or an interim government. He campaigned on the promise of a new Nigeria, devoid of bigotry and ethnicity.

“Nigerians and Nigeria observers are fully aware of what transpired during the recent elections and that Mr. Obi’s mandate was stolen. The resort to due process and the Courts is a sign of strength and respect for the rule of law. Such commitment is contrary to any insinuations of anti-establishment activities.

“It is unfortunate that the minister would rather use the opportunity of his foreign trip to drag Nigeria further down the path of global scorn. All the world expects of Nigeria’s Minister of Information at this time is an explanation as to why the giant of Africa cannot conduct a decent election in the year 2023.”