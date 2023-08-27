You are learned, I want to learn, Tinubu tells Nigerian lawyers

President Bola Tinubu has said he would like to learn from Nigerian lawyers’ wealth of experience. The President made the statement on Sunday in Abuja…

The President made the statement on Sunday in Abuja while declaring open the Annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association at the Velodrome, Chief MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

He said: “You are learned. I want to learn. Why are we so blessed and we are still lacking? We must have a change of attitude and a change of our mindset. We accuse our nation and its previous leaders.

“We complain a lot of the past. Is that the solution? No! Let us look forward and be determined! God has given us what we need. We must work hard with determination to make our country great and it begins with you who are seated here with me.”

Against the backdrop of the judicial reforms he undertook as Lagos State Governor, Tinubu renewed his commitment to deal conclusively with the pressing issue of remuneration for judicial officers and legal practitioners, noting that true justice reform must begin with world-class salaries and benefits for legal professionals in Nigeria.

Referring to the keynote address delivered by the Chairman of UBA Plc and Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu, whom he praised for setting an agenda for economic growth and development, Tinubu bemoaned the inability of the country to eradicate poverty and tackle poor electricity supply, despite Nigeria’s abundance of gas.

He made a commitment that his administration will ensure that Nigeria generates and distributes the electricity the economy requires to thrive.

“Yes, it is a shame not to have adequate electricity for the mass majority of homes in Nigeria and to power our industries. How can we address poverty without electricity? We can take many people out of poverty with uninterrupted electricity supply. Poverty is not acceptable, and we must banish it,” President Tinubu said.

The conference was attended by the Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; Minister of Sports, Senator John Enoh; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, past NBA Presidents and many senior government officials.

