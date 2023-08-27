Kano anti-graft agency boss speaks on EFCC probe amid Ganduje ‘dollar video’ investigation

Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, says the anti-graft agency will cooperate with the two federal agencies…

Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, says the anti-graft agency will cooperate with the two federal agencies probing him.

Daily Trust reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) have launched investigations into his activities.

The EFCC in a letter signed by its Deputy Director, Cybercrime and other related offences, Muhtar S. Bello, asked the chairman of the PCACC to send the egancy’s director of finance and accounts to appear at its headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

In the letter dated August 8 but sighted by Daily Trust on Sunday, the EFCC requested that the PCACC Director of finance and accounts “should come along with the following information; Details of total funds released to your office by the Office of the Accountant General of Kano state from 2019 to 2021 fiscal year. Details of total funds released to your office by the Kano state ministry of local government from 2019 to 2021 including contracts executed and details of beneficiary accounts.”

Zulum drops Commissioner-nominee arraigned by EFCC

NBA, EFCC reach truce after public spat

On its part, the CCB in its letter dated August 14 said it was investigating a case of alleged violation of code of conduct for public officers against some staff of the PCACC and asked the commission’s chairman to furnish it with “Certified True Copies (CTC) of detailed information on the following: All contractual undertakings by the Commission from 2016 to date” as well as “All records of recoveries, forfeiture and management of the same from 2016-date; records of all financial allocations to the Commission including donor agency funds from 2016 to date; and “status of all the commission’s buildings across the local government of the state.”

Daily Trust reports that investigations by the two federal agencies is coming around the time the PCACC reopened investigation into alleged dollar videos involving the former governor of the state and current National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

While Ganduje has secured an interim court order restraining the PCACC from investigating him, his family and associates, the anti-graft agency recently arrested and charged a former Managing Director of Kano Agricultural Supply Company Limited (KASCO), Bala Inuwa Muhammad in relation to an alleged fraud of over N4.3billion in less than a year while Ganduje was governor.

Commenting on the invitation, the anti-graft czar told Daily Trust reporter, “We are cooperating with them. They requested some documents from us and we are making everything available to them. The commission is a transparent and accountable commission and this is not the first time we are working with other anti-graft agencies.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...