Your silence condemnable, Atiku hits Buhari, Tinubu over MC Oluomo’s threat to Igbos

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the silence of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the controversial remark of Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, on the Lagos State governorship election.

Addressing supporters of the ruling party at a meeting, MC Oluomo, a known ally of President-Elect Bola Tinubu, threatened Igbos who will not vote for the party on Saturday to stay away from poling stations.

“We have begged them. If they don’t want to vote for us, it is not a fight. Tell them, Mama Chukwudi, if you don’t want to vote for us, sit down at home. Sit down at home,” he had said.

“It’s not about fighting or chaos; we Yorubas have to get there early with our PVCs. We have to get there early and vote.”

The comment had triggered outrage, with many calling for the arrest of MC Oluomo.

In a statement on Friday, Atiku expressed surprise over the silence of APC leaders in Abuja and Lagos.

Although he did not directly mention President Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu, the duo are leaders of the APC in the nation’s capital and Lagos, where the President-elect holds sway.

“I am concerned about how lackeys of political leaders in Lagos State have unabatedly made ethnic slurs aimed at intimidating voters in the state in tomorrow’s election. I have watched with profound disdain a certain video in circulation where some persons known to be associates of the leaders of the ruling party in Lagos State are issuing threats against other ethnic groups in the build up to the Governorship and State House of Assembly election in the state tomorrow.”

“I condemn this uncivilised behaviour and also condemn the criminal silence of the security agencies and the political leadership in Lagos State and Abuja on this development. Every democracy is as virile as the culture of the electoral system that governs it. The democracy that we fought for and operate in Nigeria thrives on the principle of free and equal participation. It is not enough to talk about the promise of a free and fair election. The actions that we take prior to Election Day must have the integrity of a badge of honour,”Atiku said in a statement.

After Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) won Lagos state during the presidential poll of February 25, the ruling party has felt very uncomfortable.