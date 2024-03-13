✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Business

Yobe, Trans Sahara to invest $2bn in solar power, livestock

The Yobe State Government has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Trans-Sahara Consortium to invest $2 billion in livestock business and the development of…

Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State Governor
Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State Governor
    By Habibu Idris Gimba, Damaturu

The Yobe State Government has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Trans-Sahara Consortium to invest $2 billion in livestock business and the development of a 1000 MW solar power plant to support the irrigation system and enhance the deployment of precision agriculture.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Trans Sahara Consortium Limited, Mr. Victor Terrah, said the company plans to invest in the entire livestock value change from farm to plate by harnessing the ingenious breeds for production and improvement.

He said the company intends to invest 2 billion USD to export the beef to international destinations through the newly built international cargo airport and invest in the development of a 1000 MW solar power plant to support the irrigation system.

The  Secretary to the Yobe State Government, Malam Baba Malam Wali, who signed on behalf of Governor, Mai Mala Buni said the MOU signified the commitment of the state to revolutionize the cattle trading and production industry with a focus on indigenous and exotic cattle, land bank utilization, and biotechnology & blockchain technology.

 

Nigerians are now earning dollars with premium domains, these domains can be acquired for $1500-$2000 profit margin can be as much as $15,000 to $20,000. Click here to learn how to earn dollars.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories