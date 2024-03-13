Yobe, Trans Sahara to invest $2bn in solar power, livestock

The Yobe State Government has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Trans-Sahara Consortium to invest $2 billion in livestock business and the development of…

The Yobe State Government has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Trans-Sahara Consortium to invest $2 billion in livestock business and the development of a 1000 MW solar power plant to support the irrigation system and enhance the deployment of precision agriculture.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Trans Sahara Consortium Limited, Mr. Victor Terrah, said the company plans to invest in the entire livestock value change from farm to plate by harnessing the ingenious breeds for production and improvement.

He said the company intends to invest 2 billion USD to export the beef to international destinations through the newly built international cargo airport and invest in the development of a 1000 MW solar power plant to support the irrigation system.

The Secretary to the Yobe State Government, Malam Baba Malam Wali, who signed on behalf of Governor, Mai Mala Buni said the MOU signified the commitment of the state to revolutionize the cattle trading and production industry with a focus on indigenous and exotic cattle, land bank utilization, and biotechnology & blockchain technology.