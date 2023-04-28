Yobe student slumps, dies after exam

Maryam Lawan Goroma, a student of the Yobe State University, Damaturu, has slumped and died after sitting for exams. The student, who was said to…

Maryam Lawan Goroma, a student of the Yobe State University, Damaturu, has slumped and died after sitting for exams.

The student, who was said to be hale and hearty, suddenly slumped on Thursday.

Bukar Maisandari, a classmate of the late student, disclosed that Goroma suddenly collapsed and was confirmed dead shortly.

Sharing the deceased’s picture, Maisandari wrote: “Innaa Lillaahi Wa Innaa Ilaihir Raaji’uun.

“I received with heavy heart the news of sudden death of our classmate Maryam Lawan Goroma.

“She was healthy and hearty until today afternoon when she suddenly collapsed and was confirmed dead shortly.

“May Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings. May Al-Jannah Firdausi be her final abode.

“My deepest sympathy to her family & friends and to all my Chemical Colleagues. May Allah give you comfort to bear this loss. Ameen!”