Yobe recruits 400 traffic marshals

The Yobe State Government has inaugurated the training of 400 newly recruited youths in order to boost the activities of the Yobe State Road Traffic Management Agency (YOROTA).

The Commissioner for Transport and Energy, Musa Mustapha, who inaugurated the marshals on behalf of Governor Mai Mala Buni at their training ground in the Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu, charged the management of YOROTA and the marshals to intensify their efforts and live up to expectations as the state government was always ready to support them in discharging their duties.

In his remarks, the General Manager (GM) of YOROTA, Babagana Alhaji Modu, urged the recruits to be disciplined and good ambassadors and to consolidate on the successes made so far in achieving the mandate of the agency.

While noting that other states had been coming to Yobe to learn from YOROTA’s success story, he called on all hands to be on deck to consolidate on the agency’s efforts.

