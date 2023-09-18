Dangote Cement empowers youths on poultry business in Kogi

Dangote Cement Plc has commenced a poultry skill acquisition and empowerment programme for youths in its host communities in Kogi. The News Agency of Nigeria…

Dangote Cement Plc has commenced a poultry skill acquisition and empowerment programme for youths in its host communities in Kogi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that already, 30 youths, drawn from the catchment areas of Oyo, Obajana, Iwaa and Apata, have so far been enlisted into the programme which has commenced in earnest.

Mr. Ademola Adeyemi, General Manager, Community Affairs/Special Duties of the plant, disclosed this in a statement issued in Lokoja on Sunday.

Adeyemi said that the exercise was part of the plant’s 2023 community empowerment scheme for the youth in host communities of Kogi toward mitigating the shortfalls in poultry farming and business in the country.

According to him, the intervention will support the government in boosting poultry production and business, which will go a long way in stimulating economic growth and development.

“The training is expected to impart positively on poultry production, processing, record keeping and the entrepreneurial skills of the beneficiaries.

“Already, starter packs, which include: point-of-laying hens, battery cages, feeds medication and other working accessories, have been handed over to the beneficiaries at an occasion attended by key stakeholders.

“The College of Education (Technical), Kabba, is saddled with the responsibility of carrying out the training on behalf of Dangote Cement Plc,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Provost of the college, Mr Michael Odoma, who is the anchored person in charge of the training, said the Plant Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, Mr J.V. Gungune, explained that the trainees had had two-and-a-half months of classroom training. (NAN)

