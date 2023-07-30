Yobe lecturer threatens to deal with student who insulted him on Facebook

A lecturer at Yobe State University (YSU), Dr. Sheriff Muhammad Ibrahim, has threatened to deal with one of his students, who insulted him on social…

A lecturer at Yobe State University (YSU), Dr. Sheriff Muhammad Ibrahim, has threatened to deal with one of his students, who insulted him on social media.

Ibrahim, who was appointed as the Managing Director/CEO of Yobe Microfinance Bank, posted a picture of Governor Mai Mala Buni on Facebook, writing that the governor has the total support of the people of Yobe.



He wrote, “This is the man whom the people of Yobe State elected, scoring 90% of the total votes cast in 2019. Convinced with his performances in the first tenure, they re-elected him with 93% of the total votes cast in 2023.

“Look at whatever you want to look at; say whatever you want to say; it is your own cup of tea. The people of Yobe State like him and they entrust the state in his hand.”

However, the student commented, “You’re a corporate beggar. Sad!”

Ibrahim took on the student, saying, “We will see at YSU. God willing I will discipline you. You are my student and you insult me in public for nothing? We will surely meet there.”

The development comes months after former First Lady Aisha Buhari ordered the arrest of a student who criticised her on social media.

Aminu Mohammed, the student of Federal University, Dutse, who was arrested for allegedly defaming the former first lady, was arraigned in court and remanded in prison.

However, Buhari’s wife dropped the case after public outrage.

