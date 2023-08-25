Yobe emir raises concern over activities of scavengers in Damaturu

The Emir of Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, Alhaji Shehu Hashimi II, Ibn Umar Al-Amin Elkenemi, has expressed worry over the increased rate of crime…

The Emir of Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, Alhaji Shehu Hashimi II, Ibn Umar Al-Amin Elkenemi, has expressed worry over the increased rate of crime being perpetuated by metal scavengers, especially in Damaturu

Alhaji El-kenemi stated this while addressing stakeholders shortly after the security meeting in Damaturu, and described it as sad, adding that despite measures put in place by security operatives, there are reports of an increase in the rate of crime in the state capital.

He attributed the phenomenon to an influx of metal scavengers from the neighboring states.

