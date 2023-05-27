Yeni Kuti: I Can’t Divorce My Husband Of cheating

Nigerian media personality, Yeni Kuti, has said she cannot leave her husband for any other woman even if he is caught having extra marital affair.…

Nigerian media personality, Yeni Kuti, has said she cannot leave her husband for any other woman even if he is caught having extra marital affair.

Yeni, eldest daughter of the legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti, said dumping her marriage because of rivalry with another woman or that her husband cannot happen.

The matriarch of the Anikulapo dynasty made this known in a chat with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

She said her late father, Fela, had 27 wives and that never made her mother abandon her marriage.

So, this was enough reason for her to stick to her husband through thick and thin.

Yeni said: “I won’t leave my husband if he is cheating. That is me. You can leave your own husband if he is cheating. That is you. Don’t judge me, I’m not judging you.

“My father had 27 wives, my mother didn’t go. It’s me that will now come and go because of one girl. It cannot happen.”