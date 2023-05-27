Seun Kuti: Being in prison better than dining with politicians

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, says being in prison is better than dining with politicians. He said this in a post…

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, says being in prison is better than dining with politicians.

He said this in a post via his Instastories.

“Dem put me for hard cold floor, in the midst of prisoners still better than sitting in the devil’s house with politicians,” he wrote in pidgin.

This is coming after the singer was released on bail, on Tuesday night.

The musician had reported to the Lagos Police Command headquarters after the Inspector-General of Police ordered his arrest for assaulting a policeman in Lagos.

He was subsequently detained at State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) after a magistrate’s court in Lagos ordered his remand.

The police had sought to get an order to further keep him in custody for 21 days pending the conclusion of its investigation.

But the court directed the police to detain Kuti for additional 48 hours and then release him on bail.

He is currently on an European tour, sparking concerns that he might jump bail but his lawyer has assured that Seun would be in court for the trial.