Wrestling Federation begins refresher courses for coaches, referees

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) in conjunction with the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has commenced a level 3 IOC coaching course for wrestling coaches and referees to help develop the sport in the country.

Secretary General of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Alhaji Mohammed Maigidansanma, in a statement said the training which commenced in Yanegoa, the Bayelsa State capital on Sunday, October 15 will end on October 21.

He noted that the initiative is to enhance the coaching and mentoring skills of Nigeria wrestling coaches and teams, ensuring they achieve their potential in terms of building, equipping and applications of international guidelines and aiding Nigerian wrestlers in reaching their peak in the game.

Maigidansanma also clarified that the course will intensively combine high-level technical skills, tactical, theoretical work and pedagogical principles as well as exposure to current international practices and attitudes in a training context.

He said it will feature internationally approved facilitators, with coaches from various states across Nigeria to partake in the week-long training course.

The general Secretary also expressed NWF’s gratitude to the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) for lending their support to the growing number of the federation technical officials.

