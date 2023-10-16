Gaza invasion could lead to ‘genocide’, say Arab League, AU

Israel’s planned ground invasion of Gaza “could lead to the genocide of unprecedented proportions”, the heads of the Arab League and African Union have…

Israel’s planned ground invasion of Gaza “could lead to the genocide of unprecedented proportions”, the heads of the Arab League and African Union have said.

The Barron’s Daily reports that the two organisations stated this in a joint statement on Sunday.

Both organisations called on “the United Nations and the international community to stop a catastrophe unfolding in front of us, before it is too late”, as Israel readies for a ground invasion following Hamas’s surprise attack last week.

Moroccans demand end to Gaza killings; Pope appeals for humanitarian corridor

Also, a demonstration was held yesterday at the Mohammed the V square in the Moroccan capital of Rabat to protest the killing of Palestinians in Gaza by the Israeli forces.

The National Action Group for Palestine organized the rally where speakers stressed support for the Palestinian people.

Recall that On October 9, Israel imposed a “total blockade” of the Gaza Strip, blocking the entry of food, water, medicine, fuel and electricity. The blockade came in response to the beginning of the 2023 Israel–Hamas war and attacks in Israel by Hamas militants.

Israel launched the retaliatory offensive after Hamas’ October 7 terror attacks that killed 1,300 people.

Fears for civilians are growing as Israel says it is gearing up for the next stages of its war with Hamas, including widespread strikes and “significant ground operations.”

One of the protesters who spoke with Daily Trust said, “The protest is in solidarity with the Palestinian people. They have the right to live peacefully and the world will not watch in silence over the suffering they are enduring.”

Conditions in Gaza have deteriorated into a “complete catastrophe,” aid workers say, as tens of thousands of Palestinians attempt to flee.

News agencies report that the Pentagon (United States) has ordered a second carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean and is sending Air Force fighter jets to the region.

The warships are not intended to take part in Israel’s operations, but to deter others from entering the conflict, such as Iran and Hezbollah.

Pope Francis appeals for humanitarian corridor

The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has called for the establishment of humanitarian corridors in Gaza and for the release of hostages taken by Hamas during an address at St. Peter’s Square on Sunday.

He said, “I’m thinking of the many people who are suffering, the young people and the elderly and I renew my appeal for the release of the prisoners.

“And please respect the humanitarian situation in Gaza to guarantee humanitarian corridors to help and assist the entire population.”

Pope Francis said he was following “with great sorrow the situation in Israel and Palestine.”

“Please may there be no more blood spilled here or in any other place. Wars are always a defeat,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...