World Sight Day: Islamic group advocates regular eye check-up

The Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria (IMAN) has urged Nigerians to routinely check the health status of their eyes, saying that such a step will help to mitigate the scourge of blindness and eye-related illnesses in the country.

The call was made by the Amirah of IMAN Sister’s Forum, Doctor Maryam Ali, at a one-day outreach marking the 2023 World Sight Day with the theme: “Love your eyes at work”, on Sunday in Jos, Plateau State.

She said, “Our health scheme behaviour is generally very bad; not to talk of the eyes. So, because of this World Sight Day, we are encouraging people, whether they have a problem or not, they should come out to check.”

She stressed that it was better for the people to check in order to stop the risks of being blind.

Dr Maryam further said the target was only for medical workers to be tested and treated, but that more than a hundred people benefited from the outreach.

An ophthalmologist, Dr Fatima Umar, whose facility was used for the outreach, said they deemed it very important to also render to the public the free check-up, glasses and vaccines.

She said, “Our people have this feeling that, ‘I can see clearly well.’ The fact that you can see well does not mean that your eye is healthy, it is only when you check that you can know that it is healthy.”

