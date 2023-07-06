World Cup: Super Falcons undergo first training in Australia

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have undergone their first training at the Gold Coast Sports Centre Brisbane in Australia, hosts alongside New Zealand, for the FIFA Women’s…

Some members of the team departed Nigeria on Sunday, while others left on Tuesday for a 15-day training camp ahead of the tournament beginning on July 20 to Aug. 20.

The team, via its Twitter handle @ng_superrfalcons on Thursday, noted that 21 players were in camp but only 18 took part in the training on Thursday morning.

“A total of 18 players took part in the training at Gold Coast Sports Centre, while Gift Monday, Esther Okoronkwo and Tochukwu Oluehi rested because they arrived late.

“We are still expecting Francisca Ordega and Halimat Avinde to join the team soon,” it said.

🇳🇬Camp updates! ✊18 players took part in our first training today at Gold Coast Sports Centre. New arriving Gift Monday, Esther Okoronkwo & Tochukwu Oluehi rested. And our fitness coach, Kyle Quigley shares his first thoughts 💭😉#SoarSuperFalcons #FIFAWWC2023 #TeamNigeria pic.twitter.com/EdMAYrHjCe — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) July 6, 2023

The team will be making their ninth appearance in the tournament and will face hosts Australia, Canada and Ireland in Group B.

